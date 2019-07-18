Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

9/11 victim identified almost 18 years after World Trade Center attack; more than 1,100 have yet to be identified

NEW YORK — It’s been almost 18 years since 9/11, but more than 1,100 victims — or 40 percent — have yet to be identified.

On Thursday, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced a woman had been identified through DNA testing. The identity of the woman is being withheld at her family’s request.

The medical examiner continues to work to identify additional victims.  The woman was the 1,644th person identified of the 2,753 people who were reported missing.

A man was identified in June. But before that, there had been no new identified trade center victims since July 2018.

In all, 2,753 people were killed in the attack.

