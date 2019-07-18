2019 NYC Triathlon cancelled due to excessive heat warnings for weekend

With threats of temperatures nearing 100 degrees this weekend, the New York City Triathlon has been cancelled.

Those behind the 2019 edition of the race made the announcement “with great disappointment” Thursday.

“Through this week and into the approaching weekend, the New York City metro area has experienced multiple weather advisories, including severe heat warnings, continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm watches,” they said in a statement.

“After exhausting all options to mitigate athlete, volunteer, spectator and staff exposure alike, we are unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend. As a result, in collaboration with the City of New York and all supporting agencies, Sunday’s triathlon has been cancelled.”

The events held to go along with the triathlon are still a go for the weekend, including the “diaper derby” in which babies attempt to crawl 12 feet, as well as the hydration station.