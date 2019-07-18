12 injured when car strikes NJ senior citizen bus, sending it into utility pole

HILLSIDE, N.J. — A dozen people suffered apparent minor injuries Thursday morning when a car running a stop sign struck a senior citizen bus in New Jersey, causing the bus to hit a utility pole, Hillside Police said.

The collision happened around 9:22 a.m. near the intersection of Long Avenue and Central Avenue, just off Route 22, in Hillside, officials said.

According to police, the Hillside senior citizen bus was traveling south on Central Avenue when the Hyundai Sonata ran a stop sign at Long Avenue, striking the back side of the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control and strike a nearby utility pole.

Police said the bus was unable to be moved due to live electrical wires from the utility pole laying across the bus.

Twelve passengers were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, according to police.