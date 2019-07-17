Utility poles, power lines fall onto street, cars after a vehicle hits pole in Queens: officials

KEW GARDENS HILLS — A line of utility poles fell onto a Queens street, some landing on top of parked cars, after a vehicle hit a power pole early Wednesday morning, Con Edison said.

The vehicle hit a utility pole around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Kissena Blvd. and 73rd Avenue in the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood, Con Ed told PIX11, which caused multiple poles and power lines to fall.

Power pole falls onto parked car in Queens on July 17, 2019. (PIX11)

PIX11 was on the scene early Wednesday and saw the down poles and crews working to clean up the area.

According to Con Ed, 246 customers in the area had their power restored by 5 a.m. after experiencing outages for about an hour.

Power pole falls into Queens street on July 17, 2019. (PIX11)

