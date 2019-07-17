Two women stabbed at New Rochelle home; man arrested nearby

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two woman were stabbed at a home in New Rochelle on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers found an injured woman outside the Bellview Place home just before 2 p.m., officials said. Another wounded woman was inside.
They’d both been stabbed several times.
Police arrested a man nearby. Officers recovered a knife that they believe was used in the stabbings.
Charges have not yet been filed. Police have not identified the alleged stabber.
Officials believe the stabbing is domestic in nature.
