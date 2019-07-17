Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Suspended NJ police officer charged in death of 3-month-old daughter

Posted 5:08 PM, July 17, 2019, by

TRENTON, N.J.  — Prosecutors say a suspended New Jersey police officer has been arrested and charged with the murder of his three-month-old daughter.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office said 31-year-old Daniel Bannister was arrested Wednesday at a convenience store. Bannister, hired as a Ewing Township officer in May 2017, has been suspended since December.

Emergency responders were called to the Bannister home Dec. 5 and found 3-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest. Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs, and she died Dec. 11. Prosecutors allege that the injuries “indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse.”

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Catherine Bannister, was charged with second-degree child endangerment.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the defendants had attorneys; Daniel Bannister didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.