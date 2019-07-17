Staying safe and cool in extreme summer heat

It’s about to get dangerously hot in the tri-state area, with the summer’s first official heat wave expected for this weekend. That kind of extreme heat comes with some serious health risks.

The CDC says more than 600 people die in the United States every year due to extreme heat, even though they say heat-related deaths are preventable.

What can you do to beat the heat and stay safe when temperatures reach dangerous levels?

Stay indoors as much as possible

Turn on air conditioners If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor of buildings and homes out of the sunshine

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Many of these buildings have been designated as cooling centers (more information here)

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water Limit intake of alcoholic and caffeinated beverages

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day and take frequent breaks

Take tepid showers or baths often to stay cool

Check on neighbors (especially the elderly) and look after children

City pools and spray showers will have extended hours beginning Friday, when temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees.

For all of our resources on beating the heat and staying safe in the weekend’s extreme weather, head to pix11.com/heat.