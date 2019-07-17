Spiritual Adrenaline: Addiction recovery through nutrition and exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not everyone battling an alcohol or drug addiction can afford to take time off from work for an often expensive rehabilitation program, and that's where Spiritual Adrenaline comes in.

Founder, and recovering addict, Tom Shanahan, founded Spiritual Adrenaline as a new way to treat addiction by focusing on the body's overall health.

Focusing on nutrition and exercise, the program helps rewire the body from the inside out, Shanahan tells PIX11 News.

You can take the Spiritual Adrenaline challenge now at their Facebook page, or head to their official website for more information about the program.

Plus, check out Shanahan's book to read more about his Spiritual Adrenaline program.