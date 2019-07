A victim shares her terrifying story of how she was sexually exploited online – without her consent.

If you think you’ve been victimized by a scorned lover, or anyone who chose to upload your nude photos or videos, we’re going to talk about how you can take your life back. And if you’re one of the thousands of criminals responsible for humiliating someone with revenge porn, we’re going to show you how the laws are changing to make you pay. Why would someone do something like this?