ON THE GROUND IN PUERTO RICO: Living in the dark. Downed power lines. Shuttered businesses. Abandoned buildings. Cold showers, if there’s water at all. This is what it’s still like for too many residents in Puerto Rico, six months after the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Jimmy and July Garcia are giving us an unfiltered look at life’s daily challenges in the town of Las Piedras. Do you have a loved one still struggling in Puerto Rico?