Protesters march to demand justice for Eric Garner on anniversary of his death

Several hundred people marched in lower Manhattan to mark the five year anniversary of Eric Garner's death.

The marchers on Wednesday chanted and held signs saying "I Can't Breathe," a reference to Garner's dying words, as they marched past federal courthouses.

On Tuesday, the government announced they would not bring civil rights charges in the case.

Garner's family members have called for Officer Daniel Pantaleo to be fired.

Officers were attempting to arrest Garner on charges he sold loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a convenience store in 2014. Garner refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down.

A medical examiner found a chokehold contributed to his death.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Pantaleo is entitled to due process under state law.

De Blasio said Wednesday the decision whether to fire Officer Pantaleo is up to Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

De Blasio spoke on radio station Hot 97 the day after federal prosecutors announced they would not bring civil rights charges in the case.

Garner's family members and others have demanded that de Blasio fire Pantaleo. But the Democratic mayor and presidential candidate said O'Neill will decide Pantaleo's fate by Aug. 31 after the departmental disciplinary process has concluded.