Midday with Muller: Dangerous heat expected this weekend; El Chapo sentenced to life in prison

Posted 1:07 PM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, July 17, 2019

HEAT WAVE WARNING: Extremely dangerous heat is expected this weekend and city officials are urging New Yorkers to take caution. PIX11’s James Ford has the latest on how to stay cool. Plus, drug lord El Chapo is sentenced to life in prison. John Muller has these stories and more.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.