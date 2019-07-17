Midday with Muller: Dangerous heat expected this weekend; El Chapo sentenced to life in prison

HEAT WAVE WARNING: Extremely dangerous heat is expected this weekend and city officials are urging New Yorkers to take caution. PIX11’s James Ford has the latest on how to stay cool. Plus, drug lord El Chapo is sentenced to life in prison. John Muller has these stories and more.AlertMe
