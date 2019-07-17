Man steals cellphones charging at East Harlem bar, repeatedly stabs upset phone owners

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man repeatedly stabbed two people in an East Harlem bar after they spotted him stealing their phones, police said Wednesday.

The thief nabbed two charging phones from the bar countertop on July 7 around 11:30 p.m., officials said. When the victims, 39 and 45, saw what he’d done, they argued with him.

The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed both men repeatedly, police said. They suffered critical injuries in the attack.

The stabber fled from the 1st Avenue and East 116th Street bar. No arrests have been made.

Police have asked for help identifying the stabber. He’s approximately 40. The man is bald and has a beard. He has a tattoo of an unidentified name surrounded by stars on his neck and tattoos on both arms. The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black bucket hat with a white logo on the front and a watch on his left wrist.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).