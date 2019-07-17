Man stabbed repeatedly in the back with glass bottle after stopping group attacking his dad in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man was stabbed repeatedly in the back with a glass bottle after he stopped a group of people assaulting his father, police said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old victim was with his dad at the corner of River Ave and McClellan Street on July 4 when they spotted a group of people setting off fireworks near their car, an NYPD spokesman said. Upset, the dad went over to the group tell them to stop.

The group assaulted the dad, police said. His son intervened and the group chased after him. One of the men from the group repeatedly stabbed the son in the back with a glass bottle.

The son was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment. He's since been released.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).