Man attacks same-sex couple on Long Island: police

Posted 10:08 AM, July 17, 2019, by

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a same-sex couple on Long Island earlier this month.

Photo of men wanted for allegedly making lewd comments and assaulting same-sex couple on Long Island.

The two women were in an alleyway near the Patchogue-Medford Library on Main Street on July 7 when they were approached by a group of men around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

One of men allegedly made lewd comments toward the women, starting a verbal altercation. The man then began to assault one of the women, police said.

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hate Crime detectives are investigating the incident because the victims are a same-sex couple and believe that is the reason they were targeted.

Authorities do not believe the other men participated in the assault.

The attacker is described as a male last seen wearing a red bandana, red shirt and red pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.