Man attacks same-sex couple on Long Island: police

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a same-sex couple on Long Island earlier this month.

The two women were in an alleyway near the Patchogue-Medford Library on Main Street on July 7 when they were approached by a group of men around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

One of men allegedly made lewd comments toward the women, starting a verbal altercation. The man then began to assault one of the women, police said.

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hate Crime detectives are investigating the incident because the victims are a same-sex couple and believe that is the reason they were targeted.

Authorities do not believe the other men participated in the assault.

The attacker is described as a male last seen wearing a red bandana, red shirt and red pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).