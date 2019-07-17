Man accused of groping 14-year-old on 4 train in East Harlem: police

EAST HARLEM — Police are looking for a man who allegedly touched a teen girl inappropriately on the subway earlier in July.

The 14-year-old victim was riding a Brooklyn-bound No. 4 train near the 125th Street station in East Harlem around 7:20 a.m. on July 10 when the unidentified man touched her buttocks with his hand, police said.

Both the victim and the alleged groper got off the train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall / Centre Street station in downtown Manhattan, at which time the victim snapped the above photo of the man, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).