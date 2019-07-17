Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins rally against Puerto Rico governor

Posted 9:34 PM, July 17, 2019, by and

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined protests in New York demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor.

Miranda led about 200 people, many from Puerto Rico, at a rally in Manhattan’s Union Square on Wednesday. They waved Puerto Rican flags and followed him to a drumbeat, chanting in Spanish, “Viva Puerto Rico libre,” which translates to “Love live free Puerto Rico.”

A leaked series of chat messages has compounded outrage over corruption. The messages show the governor and key aides mocking women, the disabled and Hurricane Maria victims.

Miranda said “the alleged corruption” surrounding the governor “and Puerto Ricans are standing up against it.”

Puerto Rico has been mired in crises, still struggling with debt and the aftermath of the 2017 hurricane that collapsed the country’s electrical system and left thousands dead.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.