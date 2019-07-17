Hummus recalled nationwide due to possible listeria contamination

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

An FDA inspection found Listeria moncytogenes at the manufacturing facility.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products have been distributed nationwide and to United Arab Emirates. Brands include Bucee’s, Harris Teeter, Pita Pal and Schnucks.

A full list of the products being recalled can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.