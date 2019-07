The public school system in Paterson, New Jersey is stuck between a rock and a hard place. It’s not generating enough property tax revenues. The state has controlled the school district for ALMOST THREE DECADES! And next year’s budget calls for the layoff of more than 230 staffers! At the end of the day, parents and their students hope they’re not getting the short end of the stick….and they’re here – ready to “Talk It Out With Jay Dow.”