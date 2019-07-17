Flooding washes over tri-state area as NY, NJ suffer remnants of Barry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN — The entire tri-state area dealt with flash floods Wednesday.

The New Jersey city of Hoboken was dealing with flooding, which often happens.

Hoboken is flooded as per usual. pic.twitter.com/0QdVH3K76a — MK (@megtkel) July 18, 2019

Jersey City was also a wash.

In the city, the water managed to find its way into a subway car.

FDR Drive was not immune to the water works.

One passenger had an unpleasant time getting out of LaGuardia Airport.

After a terrible day in the airport/plane, which spent 2hrs rotting on the runway to deplane. And then cancel 2 hours after that, greeted by this leaving LaGuardia in an Uber pic.twitter.com/ZDFOMuapuE — Chris Shabbott (@cshabbott) July 18, 2019

Commuters at Queens Plaza also had trouble.

It comes in the middle of a week of wild weather in the area, with temperatures regularly into the 90s. There's a chance it could get near 100 degrees this weekend.