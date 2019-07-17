Flooding washes over tri-state area as NY, NJ suffer remnants of Barry

HOBOKEN — The entire tri-state area dealt with flash floods Wednesday.
The New Jersey city of Hoboken was dealing with flooding, which often happens.
Jersey City was also a wash.
In the city, the water managed to find its way into a subway car.
FDR Drive was not immune to the water works.
One passenger had an unpleasant time getting out of LaGuardia Airport.
Commuters at Queens Plaza also had trouble.
It comes in the middle of a week of wild weather in the area, with temperatures regularly into the 90s. There's a chance it could get near 100 degrees this weekend.AlertMe