Brooklyn designer doing big things in the fashion industry

From her mother’s Brooklyn basement to runways around the globe and now Bloomingdale's, Felicia Noel is stitching and designing her way to the top.

“My mom worked in a factory when she first migrated here from Grenada, she would bring home fabrics and I would always play dress up," the Grenadian-American fashion designer said Wednesday.

But never did the Brooklyn mom think her threads would end up on Michelle Obama.

“For Michelle Obama to wear something we’re making out of my mother’s basement, that’s crazy,” she said.

The former First Lady owned the stage in Noel’s brand, Fe Noel, during her book tour in Texas earlier this year.

“Having such an important woman in history wear it has taken me to another level,” said Fe Noel.

Stars Beyoncé and Gabriel Union have also rocked Fe Noel’s sexy, yet empowering and sophisticated styles.

From her mother’s basement in Crown Heights, which she still works out of today, Noel says she’s been designing since she was a little girl.

“I would describe my brand how I describe myself, very sensual and free," she said.

It’s also island-inspired.

“When you land [in Grenada], it’s this vibe, you feel relaxed and carefree - I want my woman to look good and steal the show but feel effortless," she said.

The theme fit right into Bloomingdales’s style kingdom collection this summer, celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Lion King."

Her name and designs are on full display inside the store and in the window - where they will stay throughout the summer.

“Oh my god this is happening for me,” she said. “My mom came from a small island; she started from the bottom and I started from bottom and this is happening for me.”

“To have this window display is magical.”

Noel says she has a special collection she’s working on right now to honor her grandmother who’s from Caribbean island of Grenada.