Beyoncé releases gorgeous video for new ‘Lion King’ song ‘Spirit’

Beyoncé has released a music video for her new single “Spirit,” recorded for the new “Lion King” remake hitting theaters July 18, 2019.

The new track can be found on both the movie’s soundtrack, as well as “The Lion King: The Gift,” a second Beyoncé-produced album inspired by the film.

“The Lion King: The Gift,” will be released Friday and includes tracks featuring Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez, as well as Queen Bey herself on a number of the songs.

In the new version of “The Lion King,” in theaters Friday, Beyoncé voices the character of Nala and Gambino, aka Donald Glover, is Simba. Beyoncé curated and executive produced “The Lion King: The Gift,” which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z appears on the song “Mood 4 Eva.” Blue Ivy is featured on “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé’s song “Spirit,” released last week, is featured in the film and appears on both the official “Lion King” soundtrack as well as “The Lion King: The Gift.”