8 confirmed ICE raids in New York since anticipated weekend blitz: mayor

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Eight known attempted arrests have been made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York City so far since this weekend, when raids targeting thousands nationwide were expected to begin, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Last week, the President Donald Trump’s administration confirmed that raids against undocumented immigrants were “absolutely going to happen.” The operation was expected to target about 2,000 people in 10 U.S. cities.

De Blasio said there were eight specific incidents documented in which ICE agents attempted arrests in New York City. None of them were successful.

Four took place on Saturday, three on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday, the mayor said.

Four of the eight raids were conducted in Sunset Park, one in Harlem, one in Midwood, one in Far Rockaway, and one in Bay Ridge.

It’s unclear how many attempted arrests took place across the nation, though on Sunday, KPIX in San Francisco reported that there had been no confirmed reports of ICE activity in the Bay Area — one of the 10 areas on the apparent target list.

In February, ICE sent around 2,000 letters to families who already had received final orders of removal by judges in absentia, asking them to self-report to local ICE offices by March to comply with the orders.

The raids beginning this past weekend were intended to target these families, administration officials told the New York Times.

What do you do if ICE or police knock on your door?

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) prepared a list of resources for immigrants confronted by ICE or law enforcements. For that list and additional resources from PIX11 News, click here.