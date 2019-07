Twenty summers ago this Tuesday, America once again held its breath and gasped “Oh no! Not again.” It was another Kennedy tragedy. America’s Prince, John F. Kennedy Jr. was dead, along with his wife Carolyn and her sister Lauren Bessette. He lost his way in thick fog and crashed his plane into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard. Marvin Scott spent a week in Hyannisport, covering the story.

On this episode of “Marvin Remembers,” he flashes back with video of his coverage in 1999.