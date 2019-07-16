Subway car stifling? What to do when air conditioning is out on an MTA train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City is preparing for its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees beginning Friday, and continuing throughout the weekend into next week.

But it's not just the heat outdoors that should have New Yorkers on alert — it can get even hotter inside.

With the sun beating down on a hot parked car, interior temperatures can reach up to 125 degrees thanks to the greenhouse effect, which happens when heat from the sun is trapped inside car or building.

Taking the subway? The heat in subway stations and cars isn't just uncomfortable — it can be dangerous. And if the air conditioning is out in your subway car on a hot day, it can be more than an inconvenience, with serious health risks. Here's what to do about it:

Though it's not an immediate fix, the MTA says to fill out an online form when you notice a hot train car with no air conditioning. (The MTA calls these "hot cars, " naturally) It helps if you know the car's four digit number, and, of course, the line.