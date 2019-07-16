Power outages on Staten Island after sub station fire: ConEd

STATEN ISLAND — There are at least 1,700 customers without power Tuesday night in Staten Island due to an outage, according to ConEdison.

A representative for ConEd told PIX11 that there’s no ETA on restoration of power for 1,721 customers. They add that the cause is a fire at a sub station on the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue at around 5 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out the information, saying that there were 2,000 without power and adding that restoration was projected by 7:30 p.m.

ConEdison website’s says that currently there are 1,781 customers without power, all but one of the outages taking place in the Fox Hills neighborhood.

Con Edison reporting 2,000 customers on Staten Island affected by a power outage. Restoration projected by 7:30 PM. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 16, 2019

ConEdison claims to have over 172,000 residential and commercial electric customers in Staten Island. They have over 59,000 customers in Fox Hills.

This is the third power outage in New York City this week and the second in Staten Island.