OJ Simpson chase

It was the trial of the century, and the highway chase that had a larger television audience than the Super Bowl.

It was 25 years ago that OJ Simpson captivated the nation as police attempted to capture him for the murders of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Instead of turning himself in to police as planned, OJ led police on a slow speed 60 mile chase along a California freeway on June 17, 1994. An estimated 95 million people tuned in to watch the chase live.

On this episode of Marvin Remembers, Marvin Scott flashes back to that day for a replay of the events that eventually led to Simpson’s arrest.