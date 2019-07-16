Off-duty correction officer stabbed twice while breaking up fight in Brooklyn; 2 charged

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn — An off-duty correction officer was stabbed twice when he tried to break up a fight in Brooklyn, officials said Tuesday.

Officer Jaheem Smith, 41, suffered a collapsed lung in the July 13 attack, court documents show. He’s currently at home resting, according to the Department of Correction.

“The thoughts of our entire department are with our officer, his family, friends and colleagues,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. “We are doing everything we can to provide him with any help and support needed as he recovers.”

Andrae Hall and Genesis Cano allegedly wrestled Smith to the ground on Smith Street, then repeatedly punched and kicked him, court documents show.

A knife was recovered across the street.

Hall and Cano were charged with attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen commended Smith’s actions.

“While Correction Officers are often out of sight, out of mind, the bravery exemplified by Correction Officer Smith reaffirms why Correction Officers are the unsung heroes of law enforcement,” Husamudeen said. “We salute him for his bravery.”