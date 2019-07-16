New community garden flourishes on West 127th Street in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Vacant lots and abandoned properties cause problems in neighborhoods.

Some neighbors and a non-profit group are changing the landscape of some locations in Harlem.

Harlem Grown is opening is 12th community garden on Wednesday with a 10:30 a.m. ceremony.

Tony Hillery founded the non-profit organization nine years ago and it has been working to build connections with schools in Harlem.

Local elected officials are expected, along with neighbors, at the site on 127th Street between Lenox and 5th Avenues.

Students who participate in the summer programs will be serving salad.

The location features a state-of-the-art greenhouse that helps participants learn about vertical farming and hydroponics.