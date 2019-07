NEW YORK — Service on the No. 7 line is resuming with delays following earlier suspension.

MTA crews moved a work train with mechanical problems at Grand Central-42 St.

Service is still severely impacted, with extensive delays expected, the MTA tweeted.

For service into Midtown, commuters are advised to transfer to the E/F/M/R trains at 74 St-Broadway or the N/W trains at Queensboro Plaza.