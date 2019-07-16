Man climbs through Bushwick home’s window, nabs $1,300 worth of items: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man who burglarized a Bushwick apartment after climbing through an unlocked window is being sought by police, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 2 around 6 a.m on the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Van Buren Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man climbing through a window and entering the apartment of two women, ages 24 and 25.

The man fled in an unknown direction with $1,300 worth of electronics and jewelry, according to police.

