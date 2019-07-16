Man accused of groping 16-year-old girl on 7 train in Queens: police

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for man that allegedly groped a teenage girl on a subway train in Queens in June, authorities said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old victim was riding a Queens-bound No. 7 train near the Woodside-61 Street /

Roosevelt Avenue subway station around 4:50 p.m. on June 27, when an unidentified man touched her private area with his hands, police said.

The victim confronted the man and was able to take the above photo of the man before he fled the scene, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).s