Jennifer Lopez makes up concert interrupted by power outage

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend.

Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate “no matter what.” She called it an “amazing night.”

Lopez’s show was cut short on Saturday night when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity. The Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated.

The initial outage happened at 6:47 p.m., and affected ultimately 73,000 customers, McAvoy said. But a great many more people were left in the dark, as a “customer” often represents far more than one person.

Five of the six power networks that went down have been restored by 10:30 p.m., Con Edison said, with the final one coming on well before Con Edison’s self-imposed deadline of midnight.

The power outage came on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power for 25 hours, leading to a spree of looting and violence.