Fire damages popular Baltusrol Golf Club in NJ; 1 firefighter injured

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — A fire broke out at a popular New Jersey golf club Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze that started in the roof and attic of the Baltusrol Golf Club’s clubhouse shortly after 11 a.m.

About 45 firefighters responded to the building, which was self-evacuated, fire officials said.

No civilians were injured.

One firefighter was taken to Overlook Medical Center after a part of a ceiling fell onto him, fire officials said.

Fire officials deemed the fire, which has since been contained, accidental.

Golfers are still able to use the course, but the building is partially condemned, fire officials said.

Baltusrol is considered an important landmark in the town, which hosted several PGA Championships and U.S. Opens.