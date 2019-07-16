Customer at Queens deli knocks out owner’s teeth with power drill

ASTORIA, Queens — A regular customer at a Queens deli swung a power drill at the store owner’s face, knocking out his teeth, police said Tuesday.

The attacker argued with an employee in the 41st Street store on June 22, officials said. When the 44-year-old deli owner interfered, the man struck him in the face with a Dewalt power drill.

The deli owner suffered a laceration to his mouth and lost three teeth, police said. He was treated at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He left the deli after injuring the owner. Store employees know the man as Frederico. He’s described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is believed to be 37. The man has a medium build, blue eyes, a light complexion and long blonde wavey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).