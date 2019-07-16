Citi Bike plans further expansion into outer boroughs, upper Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a recent study found Citi Bike has been serving the richer, whiter neighborhoods of New York City, the company has announced a large expansion further into outer boroughs and parts of upper Manhattan.

The ride-share company is rolling out a $100 million expansion that brings the full 40,000 fleet of Citi Bikes to all four boroughs by the end of 2023, according to reports.

New Citi Bike docking stations will expand from the original zone of Manhattan and along the East River in Queens and Brooklyn.

Citi Bike expansion areas in Manhattan include Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Sugar Hill, Washington Heights and Inwood.

Expansion areas in the Bronx include Mott Haven, Melrose, Port Morris, Highbridge, Claremont, Morrisania, Longwood, Concourse and Mount Eden.

The expansion also goes deeper into Queens, in areas including Sunnyside, Maspeth, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn areas expected to get new docks include Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Crown Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, East Flatbush, Sunset Park, South Slope, Windsor Terrace, Prospect Park South and Kensington.