Bald eagle with partially amputated wing stolen from Long Island wildlife refuge

QUOGUE, NY — A bald eagle with a partially amputated wing was stolen from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The eagle is 35, police said. His enclosure had been cut with a sharp instrument and the fencing was pulled back to allow for easier access.

He’s lived at the reserve since 1988, officials said. He was sent to the facility by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after he was injured.

The eagle is unable to fly because of his injuries.

“He will be stressed and cannot survive without our care,” Quogue Wildlife Refuge wrote on Facebook. “We want him back unharmed. It is a federally protected bird and cannot survive in the wild as he has an amputated wing.”

Possession of a bald eagle is a federal offense punishable by fines and jail times.

Anyone with information can call (631) 653-4771 or call (631) 653-4791 or email info@quoguewildliferefuge.org.