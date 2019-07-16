Do not approach: 9-foot anaconda escapes Suffolk County home

HAMPTON BAYS, NY — A 9-foot anaconda escaped a Suffolk County home, officials said Tuesday.

The green snake went missing from a Bay Avenue West house in Hampton Bays early in the morning, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. It will likely stay in the area.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised not to approach it or attempt to capture it. While the anaconda is not venomous, it may bite if frightened and is a constrictor.

The SPCA also advised residents not to leave unattended small pets outdoors.

“IF FOUND DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911 immediately,” police said. “KEEP EYES ON THE SNAKE UNTIL FIRST RESPONDERS ARRIVE.”

Anyone who sees this snake, do not approach or attempt to capture yourself. Use caution leaving your small pets outdoors unattended. Please immediately call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722 or Southampton Town Police at a 631 728-3400 and please note the exact location.