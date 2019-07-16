Do not approach: 9-foot anaconda escapes Suffolk County home

HAMPTON BAYS, NY — A 9-foot anaconda escaped a Suffolk County home, officials said Tuesday.

A 9-foot anaconda escaped from a Hamptons Bay home. (Suffolk County SPCA)

The green snake went missing from a Bay Avenue West house in Hampton Bays early in the morning, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. It will likely stay in the area.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised not to approach it or attempt to capture it. While the anaconda is not venomous, it may bite if frightened and is a constrictor.

The SPCA also advised residents not to leave unattended small pets outdoors.

“IF FOUND DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911 immediately,” police said. “KEEP EYES ON THE SNAKE UNTIL FIRST RESPONDERS ARRIVE.”

