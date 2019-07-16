2 charged, 4 sought in beating of Newark motorist caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City police have arrested two women and are seeking four more people in connection with the beating of a motorist following a fender-bender that was caught on video.

Bria Exum and Shirley Burrows both face aggravated assault counts, while Exum is also charged with burglary and endangering an injured victim. It wasn't known Tuesday if either woman has retained an attorney.

The attack that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday along Martin Luther King Drive near Orient Way in Jersey City.

The video shows a 42-year-old Newark man being pulled from his car and then punched, kicked and stomped by the group after an apparent fender bender. After an initial confrontation, he tried to get in his car and drive away before someone jumped on his windshield, breaking it.

The man is then dragged from his car, beaten and kicked until he loses consciousness.

He is eventually seen lying motionless after the attack. The man was treated at a hospital and later released, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Some residents say they’re concerned that the attention the incident received online will spark copy cat attacks.

“I don’t know man, it’s just the young generation are getting confused and they don’t know what’s going on,” resident Adam Brewer said. “I guess they are angry themselves because they take it out on the wrong people."

Jersey City Police is now urging anyone with information on any of the suspects to give them a call at their anonymous tip line at 201-547-JAIL