24 sickened in carbon monoxide incident at Midtown church: FDNY

MIDTOWN — At least 24 people were sickened when elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected in the basement of a church in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.

The incident occurred at Saint Malachy’s The Actors’ Church on 49th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY spokesperson said.

#FDNY members are operating on scene at 239 W. 49 St in Manhattan for elevated CO levels. There are currently 24 non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) July 16, 2019

About 80 people were evacuated from the church an FDNY chief on the scene told PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram. The FDNY’s Mobile Respiratory Treatment Unit is currently on scene helping treat victims with oxygen.

There is a community center with a kitchen in the church’s basement, and the chief told PIX11 he believes an old stove likely caused CO levels to elevate.

The emergency response was prompted when people in the church reportedly felt light headed and then an alarm went off, the official said.

According to a tweet from the FDNY, carbon monoxide readings were over 500 parts per million.