16-year-old charged in cab driver death: police

THE BRONX — A 16-year-old from the Bronx is being charged in connection with the death of a cab driver, police said.

The teenager, who has not yet had his name released, is charged with second-degree murder and robbery. He has five prior arrests. It is not yet known if he will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

Officers responded to a report of a man stabbed around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, but discovered 65-year-old Mohammad Zafrullah of Brooklyn, lying in the middle of the street on Seward Avenue with head trauma, but no stab wounds, police said.

According to authorities, Zafrullah was initially robbed by an unidentified man. He apparently forgot to put the car in park when he got out to chase the alleged thief, and was run over by his own vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as a 16-year-old known gang member who lives in the Bronx.

Zafrullah’s spine and head were reportedly crushed by the car, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

EMS responded and the cab driver was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.