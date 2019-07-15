Rabid stray cat who bit man caught in Yonkers

YONKERS — A stray tabby cat who had scratched and bit a man in Yonkers Thursday and was caught by the Westchester County Department of Health has been confirmed as rabid.

The man bitten is receiving treatment. The DOE is encouraging those who believe they or their children or pets have had contact with the cat are being encouraged to contact them.

“Stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside,” said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD. “To protect yourself and your pets, make sure your pets’ rabies vaccines are up to date.”

The health department has been using robo-calls to notify residents.