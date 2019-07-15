NY GOP lawmakers respond to Trump’s racist tweets targeting 4 Democratic congresswomen

NEW YORK — As President Donald Trump on Monday defended his racist targeting of progressive Democratic congresswomen, New York members of his party offered mixed responses to the president’s tweets.

Trump’s defense, claiming “many people agree with me,” came a day after a Sunday morning tirade against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York , Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, in which he told the women to go back to their “broken and crime infested” countries.

PIX11 reached out to New York members of the president’s party on Monday, asking for their response to the tweets:

Congressman Chris Collins:

“While Democrats initiate one diversion after another, President Trump is creating jobs, eliminating wasteful regulations and growing our nation’s economy. This latest deflection is nothing more than an attempt to hide their dismal record in which they have failed to pass one meaningful piece of legislation save for reopening the government last winter and a disaster relief bill that half of them voted against. Instead of citing excuses, House Democrats should get to work and join the President in negotiating a budget for next year, raising the nation’s debt ceiling and finding a way to solve the crisis on our Southern border.”

Lee Zeldin

I couldn’t disagree more with Omar and Tlaib’s views on illegal immigration, Israel, national security, the crisis on our southern border and more. There is not a single member of Congress who is not lawfully in the US and can be forced to leave (Also, as far as Omar and Tlaib, I believe Omar is the only one who wasn’t born in the US). With that being said, anyone in or out of Congress living in America with a blame America first mentality for everything needs to do some serious self reflection, especially if they are a Member of Congress.

Elise Stefanik

While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country.

John Katko

The President’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country – but criticism should focus on policy.

Peter King

The tweets were inappropriate and wrong.

Representatives for Tom Reed did not respond to PIX11’s inquiries.