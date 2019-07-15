New Jersey governor planning official trip to India

The Democrat announced Monday he will take the weeklong, six-city trip in September.

It’s his second overseas trip and will be the third country he’s visited as governor. He went to Germany and Israel in October.

Murphy said he will meet with government officials and leaders from life sciences and technology industries, among others.

Murphy says Indian-Americans are the state’s largest group of foreign-born residents and India is the state’s second-biggest foreign direct investor.

A private-industry funded economic development organization called Choose NJ is financing the trip.

Along with Murphy, first lady Tammy Murphy, Choose NJ CEO Jose Lozano and others are expected to attend.