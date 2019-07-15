Midday with Muller: ICE raids underway; cause of massive NYC blackout under investigation

ICE RAIDS UNDERWAY: Immigration officials have begun conducting raids in NYC and around the country, forcing many families to leave in fear. Cristian Benavides has what you need to know if ICE shows up at your door. Plus, many are demanding answers on what caused Saturday’s massive blackout. John Muller has these top stories and more.

