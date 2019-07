‘I HAVE A GUN .. DIE’: Did the 9mm gun found at the scene in the Bronx belong to the man shot by police when he allegedly threatened them? Some people don’t believe it came from the suspect.

On this episode of the Mary Murphy Files, we talk to retired NYPD Detective Michael O’Keefe, who knows what it’s like to wrestle with an armed suspect — and then make the decision he has to shoot him.