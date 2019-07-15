Man wanted for lifting woman’s skirt at subway station in the Bronx

Police are searching for this man accused of lifting a woman’s skirt at a subway station. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx – Police are searching for a man who allegedly accosted a 26-year-old woman at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Third Avenue-East 149 Street 2/5 subway station.

According to authorities, the man allegedly followed the woman up the subway stairs to the street and lifted her skirt.

When confronted by the victim, the man laughed and fled toward the BX41 bus stop at Third Avenue and East 148th Street.

Authorities describe the man as approximately 20 years old and 5 feet 5 inches. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, green socks, and carrying a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

