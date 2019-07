Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a NYCHA building in East Harlem at around 1 a.m. Monday.

It happened in a courtyard at the Wagner Houses at 120th Street near 1st Avenue overnight.

One of the men was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. The other victim was shot in the torso and is expected to survive.

A third man involved in the shooting fled the scene, and police are now searching for him.

Police are unsure what sparked the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

