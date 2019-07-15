Eric Garner’s family, supporters head to Washington as federal statute of limitations expires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Family, friends and supporters of Eric Garner, the man who died following a confrontation with police in 2014, are gathering in Harlem today before heading to Washington, D.C. to continue to their fight for justice.

The Right to Life Rally is meant to highlight the expiring statute of limitation against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who put Garner in a chokehold that set into motion "a lethal sequence of events," according to the medical examiner.

In two days, the statute of limitations will expire, meaning the federal government will not be able to prosecute the case.

"I would like to see the crowds down there," said Gwen Carr, Garner's mother. "I want to crowds themselves to make a statement, we are down there because we mean business."

Supporters are holding out hope the justice department will pursue charges against Pantaleo, but in two days, the DOJ will lose the opportunity.