× Dozens arrested in Midtown protesting ICE

MIDTOWN — Dozens of people were arrested in Midtown after immigration enforcement protests shut down rush hour traffic.

Demonstrators were chanting for the abolition of ICE while blocking cars on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street.

NYPD confirming that 48 people were taken into custody.

The protests come after a weekend in which President Trump promised raids around the country. No ICE arrests were reported in the five boroughs but ICE agents were reportedly seen in Harlem and Sunset Park on Saturday, putting many on edge.

“There is a sense of fear and anguish by many in our community,” said Rev. Juan Carlos Ruiz of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

President Trump and ICE officials said that arrests were made over the weekend but no specific numbers were given.